Video: Alex Moffat Talks Starring in THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Off-Broadway

Alex Moffat, star of the new off-Broadway musical The Big Gay Jamboree, visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss his experience with the new production.

"To quote Brian Cox, 'I'm lovin' it,'" the actor joked about his time on the show. The story follows a struggling actress who wakes up trapped in the 1940s musical with Moffat playing her boyfriend, Keith.

"I think, as many of my characters, he's just trying his best. And maybe he doesn't always come off as the sweetest peach," he explains. Watch the interview now!

The Big Gay Jamboree is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. The show is currently in performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The cast includes Marla Mindelle (Stacey), Alex Moffat (Keith), Paris Nix (Clarence), Constantine Rousouli (Bert), Natalie Walker (Flora), with Jaden Dominique, Brad Greer, Jeremiah Ginn, Amanda Lee, Jillian Mueller, Olivia Puckett, Melvin Tunstall, Clyde Voce, Cortney Wolfson, and John Yi rounding out the ensemble.

The Big Gay Jamboree centers on Stacey, who after blacking out from 18 Jägerbombs, wakes up hungover in the most terrifying place of all: an Off-Broadway musical. With no memory of how she got there, Stacey is forced to put her BFA in theater to use, belt her face off, and figure out how the hell she’s gonna escape this 1940's golden age musical...while a live audience watches. Starring and co-created by Marla Mindelle, the Obie- and Lucille Lortel Award winning actress/creator/gay genius behind the smash hit Titaníque, The Big Gay Jamboree is an outrageous new musical comedy that will leave you shook, cackling, and screaming "mother" at the stage.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC