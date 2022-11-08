Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parade
Video: Alex Joseph Grayson Sings 'Feel the Rain Fall' from PARADE at New York City Center

Parade played its final performance on November 6.

Nov. 08, 2022  

The parade my be over, but there is still more to enjoy from New York City Center's epic gala production. Jason Robert Brown and Alfred Uhry's 1998 Tony Award-winning musical Parade, starring Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, with direction by Michael Arden, played its final performance on November 6, 2022.

Below, watch as Alex Joseph Grayson (Jim Conley) sings 'Feel the Rain Fall' in this exclusive clip!

Jason Robert Brown (music and lyrics) and Alfred Uhry (book) both won Tony Awards for their juxtaposition of brutal historical detail with hauntingly pastoral lyricism in this musical interpretation of the 1913 trial of Jewish factory manager Leo Frank in Marietta, Georgia.




