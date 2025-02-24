News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide with Hannah Florence

Florence is an understudy in Cabaret on Broadway.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.



How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this video, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club understudy extraordinaire Hannah Florence breaks down how she manages doing double understudy duty as Fritzie and Kost.

"I think the biggest friend you have as an understudy is honestly just sheer courage," she explained. "You're gonna get nervous. You're gonna have adrenaline. You might be physically shaking, but  you have to remember who you are, why you're here, and plug yourself into the scene. When I'm nervous as an understudy I just remind myself when I'm in the wings- what is my character doing in this scene? What do I want? If you plug into that, that's the best thing you can do."

This is Hannah's sixth Broadway show. Her other Broadway credits include: My Fair Lady, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Gigi, Scandalous, and Wicked.


Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Cabaret Eye Hat Cabaret Eye Hat
Buy a Cabaret Tote Cabaret Tote
Buy a Cabaret Eye Bottle Opener Magnet Cabaret Eye Bottle Opener Magnet
Buy a Cabaret Enamel Pin Cabaret Enamel Pin
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos