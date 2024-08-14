Video: A Declassified Understudy Survival Guide from Marissa Rosen

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



How do Broadway understudies survive? The gig isn't easy! Understudies and swings are some of the hardest working performers on Broadway (and beyond), having to be ready to go on at a moment's notice, often for multiple tracks. Think you could swing it?

In this video, Water For Elephants understudy extraordinaire Marissa Rosen, who is usually onstage eight times a week as Sue, breaks down how she manages her gender-bent understudy track of Walter Wallis the clown.

"The second I got to put on that costume, I felt like I got to turn into Wallis, or a different part of myself that wasn't Sue every night. The cast guided me every step of the way!" Follow Marissa's Declassified Understudy Survival Guide in this video.

Marissa is making her Broadway debut in Water for Elephants after originating the role of Sue in Atlanta last summer. She has been seen touring the country singing with Kristin Chenoweth & Jessica Vosk and on the musical episode of “Doom Patrol” on HBO Max. She previosuly appeared in For the Girls w/ Kristin Chenoweth. Off-Broadway: R.R.R.E.D., The Marvelous Wonderettes, My Big Gay Italian Wedding, BedBugs the Musical. Favorites Credits: Jawbreaker, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Bare, Into the Woods. TV: “Modern Love” (Amazon Prime), “Law & Order SVU” (NBC), “Doom Patrol” (HBO). Her debut album, “The Award-Winning Holiday Album” with Marty Thomas, is on all platforms.