Video: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, THE NEIL DIAMOND MUSICAL Cast Members Perform Cover of 'The Boat That I Row'

Watch cast members from A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond musical, perform 'The Boat That I Row' below!

Performed by: Jessie Fisher, Nick Fradiani, Kalonjee Gallimore, Sam Gershman, Becky Gulsvig, Alex Hairston, Makai Hernandez, Jess LeProtto, Tatiana Lofton, MiMi Scardulla, and Bri Sudia.

This is the story of that Brooklyn kid who made it big and took us all along for the ride. From those exhilarating early days in New York to the sold-out spectacles that defined his career, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical explores the life of a rock icon.

The story of the legendary Neil Diamond comes to life on stage in an uplifting new Broadway musical, A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical, featuring all his hit songs including "Sweet Caroline," "America," and "Cracklin' Rosie."

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. 1960s America was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for fifty bucks a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley's Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village's Bitter End, but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all. City of dreams. Full of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so he did, in song after song.



10 Top 10 Hits. 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.



