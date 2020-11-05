Victoria Huston-Elem, Lance Roberts and More Join TREASURE ISLAND Starring Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis

The immersive audio production of Treasure Island will be presented on November 27 and 28 at 8 pm EST.

The full cast has been set for Resounding's immersive audio production of Treasure Island: Live, on November 27 and 28 at 8 pm EST.

As previously announced, the show will star Broadway's Maggie Lakis (Something Rotten) as Jim Hawkins and Tony nominee Rob McClure (Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice) as Long John Silver.

They will be joined by Victoria Huston-Elem (Finding Neverland 1st Nat., Addams Family 1st Nat.) Lance Roberts (My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard), Kurt Uy (CBS's Tommy, Vietgone), Rolonda Watts (Divorce Court, Rolonda), and Stuart Williams (The Plot Against America, Turn: Washington's Spies).

This fast-paced new immersive audio play is inspired by Orson Welles' 1938 radio broadcast and adapted and directed for Resounding by Creative Director Steve Wargo. The show will be produced and performed live using new, proprietary technology to create a 360-degree soundscape complete with the crash of waves, the roar of cannon fire, swashbuckling and derring-do as only Resounding can deliver. Tickets can be purchased by visiting www.resounding.live/treasure-island

Come aboard the sailing ship Hispaniola with young Jim Hawkins (Lakis) as he and the crew seek the lost treasure of Captain Flint with only a scrawled map to guide them. But beware, for there's mutiny aboard as well, with the cunning and roguish Long John Silver (McClure) ready to kill all who stand between him and the buried booty awaiting them on the isle. Prepare to immersive yourself in the middle of the action using just a standard pair of in-ear earbuds, but for an even richer adventure you can visit the Resounding website for tips on making the most of the performance at home, including recipes, decor and fashion inspiration, and a custom "Treasure Island" themed cocktail designed by award-winning NYC bartender Jena Ellenwood.

Resounding debuted their platform with Dracula: Live starring Norm Lewis in October. Treasure Island: Live will be followed by the World Premiere of The Fantastical Tale of the Nutcracker and the Mouse King: Live (December).

The Resounding team includes Steve Wargo (Creative Director), David Horowitz (Director of Technical Design), Blair Russell (Director of Operations), Jen Ash (Production & Broadcast Manager), Julia Osen Averill (Marketing Manager), and Holly Buczek, CSA (Casting Director).

