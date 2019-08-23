Valerie Smaldone Talks SVA's 'Art And Activism' Event on BAGELS AND BROADWAY

Join New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast, Bagels and Broadway, Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, when she presents a special broadcast titled: Bagels and Broadway: Art and Activism, Takin' it to the Streets.

Saturday's Bagels and Broadway features guests from the third annual Arts and Activism event being produced by School of Visual Arts, Division of Continuing Education, taking place Sept. 4 at SVA Theatre, 333 West 23 Street. Valerie, who is a faculty member at SVA in the CE Film and Video department, and will moderate the live event, which is open to the public by reservation. (Go to artandactivismsva.eventbrite.com to reserve tickets.)

This week on Bagels and Broadway Valerie's guests include:

Kendal Henry, artist and curator "Percent for Art" program, a New York City initiative responsible for sculpting 18 new monuments of notable women

Jackie O, arts and culture program coordinator for the Hetrick-Martin Institute (HMI), the nation's oldest LGBTQ Youth Services organization

Joan Di Lieto, a celebrated visual artist who also engages in public art installations, and was instrumental in the HMI piano painting for Sing for Hope

Camille Zamora, international opera star and co-founder of Sing for Hope, an arts organization that connects artists, music and the city streets

Joseph Cipri, executive director, Division of Continuing Education at School of Visual Arts

Grant Shaffer, illustrator, instructor at SVA and teacher at HMI



Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie just celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway talent and behind the scenes movers and shakers, as well as food news from all five boroughs and the world. The weekly show has featured: TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, Tony nominee and recording artist, Max von Essen, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, and many other show business luminaries.





