Valence and Co. and Broadway For Racial Justice Host REACH OUT FOR JUSTICE: BLACK LIVES MATTER

Valence and Co. and Broadway For Racial Justice will present REACH OUT FOR JUSTICE: BLACK LIVES MATTER on Sunday June 14th from 7-8pm EDT.

The goal of the event is a "reach out power hour." Each participant's goal is to send a minimum of 10 "reach outs" in one hour, to speak up, show up, and continue to take action toward the world we seek to change.

Templates have already been created for all participants to utilize.

Multiple donors have also offered to donate $1 for every email sent up to $1000. So far, those donations are going to Broadway For Racial Justice and Black Girls Code.

To register for the event, visit valenceandco.com/upcoming/social-justice.

