VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Maxwell Silverman's Path to Victory
Congratulations to Maxwell Silverman!
Maxwell Silverman, a 2021 graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago, has been crowned the high school winner for season two of our dancing competition, Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Check out their journey from week 1 to the finale below!
Entry - Dirty by Christina Aguilera
Central Park Week - Middle of It All from Apple TV's Central Park
Fosse Week - I Gotcha from Fosse
Movie Musical Week - Sweet Transvestite from The Rocky Horror Picture Show
11 O'Clock Numbers Week - Hold Me in Your Heart from Kinky Boots
READ: Maxwell Silverman Loves the Empathy of Musical Theatre
Maxwell received the college LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence, which includes a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, and a $1000 donation to a charity of their charity, Brave Space Alliance.
Congratulations Maxwell!