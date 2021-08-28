VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage - Dance Edition Winner Maxwell Silverman's Path to Victory

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage Dance

Maxwell Silverman, a 2021 graduate of Lane Tech High School in Chicago, has been crowned the high school winner for season two of our dancing competition, Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Check out their journey from week 1 to the finale below!

Entry - Dirty by Christina Aguilera

Central Park Week - Middle of It All from Apple TV's Central Park

Fosse Week - I Gotcha from Fosse

Movie Musical Week - Sweet Transvestite from The Rocky Horror Picture Show

11 O'Clock Numbers Week - Hold Me in Your Heart from Kinky Boots

READ: Maxwell Silverman Loves the Empathy of Musical Theatre

Maxwell received the college LaDuca Achievement Award for Excellence, which includes a Broadway prize-pack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, shoes from LaDuca, and a $1000 donation to a charity of their charity, Brave Space Alliance.

Congratulations Maxwell!