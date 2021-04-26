VIDEOS: New Trailers for IN THE HEIGHTS and WEST SIDE STORY Premiere at The Oscars

At last night's Oscars ceremony, Broadway stars Ariana DeBose and Lin-Manuel Miranda shared exciting new looks at their upcoming film adaptations!

In the Heights premiered brand new footage in a closer look trailer, while the much-anticipated trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake finally arrived!

Watch the trailers for West Side Story and In the Heights below!

The film was originally scheduled to be released in theatres on December 18, 2020, but was pushed December 10, 2021. It stars Rachel Zegler as Maria, Ansel Elgort as Tony and has an ensemble cast that includes Ariana DeBose, Mike Faist, David Alvarez, Corey Stoll, Brian d'Arcy James, and Rita Moreno.

The film is an adaptation of the 1957 musical with an iconic score by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. The film is being directed by the legendary Stephen Spielberg with Pulitzer Prize winner Tony Kushner penning the film's screenplay.

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...

"In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos ("A Star is Born," Broadway's "Hamilton"), Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton," "BlacKkKlansman"), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV's "Vida"), Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway's "Rent"), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway's "Matilda the Musical"), Stephanie Beatriz (TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Dascha Polanco (TV's "Orange is the New Black") and Jimmy Smits (the "Star Wars" films).

