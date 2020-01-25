LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
Click Here for More Articles on LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA

VIDEOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda and His Father Discuss IN THE HEIGHTS, HAMILTON, and More at Sundance

Article Pixel Jan. 25, 2020  

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis, recently sat down for a chat with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival.

Miranda took the opportunity to discuss the new In The Heights film, Trump's response to Puerto Rico, his White House performance of Hamilton, and much more.

Watch clips from the interview below!

Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.




Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

Get A First Look At Alexandra Billings In Costume As Madame Morrible In WICKED
Alexandra Billings became the first transgender actress to step into the role of Madame Morrible in Wicked, making her official debut on January 20th!... (read more)

HAIRSPRAY Will Embark on North American Tour in Fall 2020
HAIRSPRAY will launch a new North American tour in Fall 2020. Following the Baltimore launch November 10-15, 2020, HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 a... (read more)

Breaking: Andy Karl, Orfeh, Gavin Lee, Brooks Ashmanskas, and More Join MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT
The complete cast has been announced for Manhattan Concert Productions' 50th Anniversary Celebration of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat a... (read more)

Quiz: Which WAITRESS Character Are You?
Isn't it amazing what baking can do?!  We're celebrating National Pie Day by heading to Joe's Pie Diner and giving you the chance to see which of Wait... (read more)

Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.... (read more)

BWW Blog: The Secret Connection Between Broadway's New Stars
Broadway's new crop of stars has something surprising in common: they all went to the same summer camp. Stagedoor Manor, which has mentored generation... (read more)