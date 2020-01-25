VIDEOS: Lin-Manuel Miranda and His Father Discuss IN THE HEIGHTS, HAMILTON, and More at Sundance
Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father, Luis, recently sat down for a chat with Variety at the Sundance Film Festival.
Miranda took the opportunity to discuss the new In The Heights film, Trump's response to Puerto Rico, his White House performance of Hamilton, and much more.
Watch clips from the interview below!
.@lin_manuel says he's the "wacky supporting character" in three #SundanceFilmFestival documentaries | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/qUhok7AIab- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
.@lin_manuel's father Luis Miranda says watching #SiempreLuis was emotional: "Mostly because I realized what Puerto Rico has gone through since Hurricane Maria" | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/QdpMVC1Gj6- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
In #SiempreLuis, protestors rush the stage. @lin_manuel's father wasn't surprised: "In fact, 43 years earlier, I could have been that kid that jumped onstage" | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/dQQlUUwD1r- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
.@lin_manuel weighs in on Trump's response to Puerto Rico: "What response? He's treated Puerto Rico with indifference, if not outright hostility" | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/bVKLLH7OSM- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
.@lin_manuel explains how his performance at the White House ignited #Hamilton | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/jXpEyzea0d- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
What do the Mirandas listen to in the car? @lin_manuel says his father puts on the Broadway channel: "@SIRIUSXM 72" | #VarietyStudio presented by #ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/idpdv5EYSf- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
.@lin_manuel's father Luis belts out a few bars of #TheGreatestShowman in the #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/uMoSgXhnzy- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
When he watched the #IntoTheHeights trailer for the first time, @lin_manuel cried | #VarietyStudio presented by @ItsOnATT #ATTOnLocation pic.twitter.com/gf7dV5cWKL- Variety (@Variety) January 25, 2020
Lin-Manuel Miranda is best known as the composer-lyricist of Hamilton, as well as In The Heights and Bring It On: The Musical. Miranda recently reprised his lead role in Hamilton for a three-week run of the production in Puerto Rico to raise money for artists struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He also starred in the Disney film Mary Poppins Returns, wrote music for the Disney animated film Moana and recently guest-starred last season in two episodes of CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM and lent his voice to three episodes of DuckTales.
