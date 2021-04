Click Here For More Upcoming Events!

Ali Stroker is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances before her show on Sunday!

Don't miss her show on Sunday, April 11 at 3pm ET and a replay of the concert at 8pm ET!

I Cain't Say No/Oklahoma from Oklahoma! at the Tony Awards

The Surrey with the Fringe on Top from R&H Goes Pop!

Take Me to Paris from The Beautiful Lady on The Liz Swados Project

A Million Dreams from The Greatest Showman at Be Boundless Summit

Be a Lion from The Wiz with Amelia Hensley

Here's Where I Stand from Camp at CAP21 Senior Showcase

Touch Me from Spring Awakening on Late Night with Seth Meyers

Sixteen Going On Eighty with Krysta Rodriguez on Seth Speaks

Her Tony Award Acceptance Speech