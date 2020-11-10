VIDEO: Zachary Quinto Gets a Surprise Message from THE BOYS IN THE BAND Costar Matt Bomer

The actors starred together in 'The Boys in the Band' on Broadway and Netflix.

Zachary Quinto introduces his dogs, gets a surprise message from a mystery friend and makes some shocking quarantine confessions.

Watch the clip below!

Zachary graduated from Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, with the class of 1995, where he won Pittsburgh's Gene Kelly Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as the Major General in Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance".

He then went on to attend Carnegie Mellon University, where he continued to hone his talents by performing in plays and musicals. He first appeared on numerous television series since 2000 and, in 2003, landed the role of computer expert "Adam Kaufman" on the FOX series, 24 (2001), during its third season. In 2006, Quinto portrayed serial killer "Sylar" on the Science fiction series, Heroes (2006), until its cancellation in 2010, after four seasons. He was cast in his first main film role as "Spock", in the hugely successful franchise reboot, Star Trek (2009).

His Broadway credits include "The Boys in the Band" and "The Glass Menagerie."



Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!



Click here to watch past episodes of "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You