VIDEO: YouTube Hosts 'Dear Class of 2020' Featuring Billy Porter, Beyonce, Taylor Swift and More; Tune in Now!

YouTube's 'Dear Class of 2020' global virtual commencement ceremony is streaming now!

Joining President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in "Dear Class of 2020" is Beyoncé Knowles-Carter who will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class.

Guest appearances include Lala Anthony, Andy Cohen, Lana Condor, Misty Copeland, Kevin Durant, FINNEAS, Bill & Melinda Gates, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and HITRECORD, Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj, Janelle Monáe, Antoni Porowski, Billy Porter, Phoebe Robinson, Yara Shahidi, Michael Strahan, Taylor Swift, Ciara & Russell Wilson, Cast of Euphoria, Cast of Riverdale, TODAY's Jenna Bush Hager and Natalie Morales, and Youtube creators Emma Chamberlain, John Green, NikkieTutorials, and Mark Rober.

Throughout the Youtube Originals special, graduates will enjoy musical performances from artists like Camila Cabello, Chloe X Halle, Lizzo, and Maluma.

Following the symbolic graduation cap toss, the celebration will continue with a grad night party hosted by Youtube Music. In addition to the previously announced performance by BTS, grads can enjoy newly announced performances by CNCO, Doja Cat, and Megan Thee Stallion.

This roster joins an impressive list of previously announced inspirational leaders, celebrities, and Youtube creators appearing for the event including President and Mrs. Obama, BTS, Lady Gaga, former Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates, Alicia Keys, CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Kelly Rowland, Kerry Washington, Malala Yousafzai, Zendaya, Youtube creators Jackie Aina, AsapSCIENCE, Dude Perfect, Zane Hijazi, Heath Hussar, Mr. Kate, and The Try Guys.

YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 began streaming today, June 7, at 3pm, and is still live now. Tune in below!

