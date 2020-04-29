Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: York Theatre Streams Musical Theatre Training Program Showcase Today at 7pm
York Theatre will stream its student showcase from the Musical Theatre Training Program Winter Intensive (Class of 2020). The video premieres today at 7pm EST.
Watch below!
To learn more about the Musical Theatre Training Program visit www.yorktheatre.org.
