VIDEO: Woman Reenacts Famous Broadway Love Songs While In Quarantine
One woman is finding a way to combine humor, musicals, and more while in quarantine by reenacting famous Broadway love songs in full costume.
Mary Neely shared on social media, "since I'm single in the quarantine I've decided to reenact moments from my favorite musicals so it feels like I'm in love."
Check out some of her videos below!
since I'm single in the quarantine I've decided to reenact moments from my favorite musicals so it feels like I'm in love - first is LES MISÉRABLES pic.twitter.com/Om11HKDZ30- Mary Neely (@mneelzy) March 31, 2020
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS pic.twitter.com/WJSU95GynU- Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 14, 2020
