Be More Chill
Click Here for More Articles on Be More Chill

VIDEO: Will Roland and Joe Iconis Host Watch Party For BE MORE CHILL's Music Video For 'Loser Geek Whatever'

Nov. 30, 2018  

Last night, Will Roland and Joe Iconis hosted a watch party for the release of the music video for Be More Chill's "Loser Geek Whatever." Did you miss the live stream? Check out the full watch party below!

Be More Chill will open on Broadway in 2019. It will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Wednesday, February 13 at 8PM. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

VIDEO: Will Roland and Joe Iconis Host Watch Party For BE MORE CHILL's Music Video For 'Loser Geek Whatever'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Learn Broadway Slang From Lin-Manuel Miranda
  • VIDEO: Tune in at Midnight for a BE MORE CHILL Watch Party
  • VIDEO: TODAY Goes Behind the Scenes of THE CHER SHOW
  • VIDEO: J.K. Rowling, John Tiffany and Jack Thorne Discuss Creating HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
  • VIDEO: Listen to a Clip From 'Turning My Life Around' From Musical Film ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE
  • VIDEO: Iconic DEAR EVAN HANSEN Costumes Inducted Into the Smithsonian!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE