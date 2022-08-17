VIDEO: What Is COST OF LIVING All About? The Broadway Company Explains!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cost of Living
Cost of Living will begin previews September 13 and open October 3, 2022 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

Aug. 17, 2022  

Rehearsals are officially underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Cost of Living, written by Martyna Majok and directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney.

Cost of Living will begin previews Tuesday, September 13 and open Monday, October 3, 2022 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The cast will feature original stars Gregg Mozgala (Lucille Lortel Award winner for his performance) and Katy Sullivan (Theatre World Award winner for her performance), who reunite for the Broadway production, and will be joined by Tony Award nominee Kara Young (Clyde's, The New Englanders at MTC) and David Zayas ("Dexter," Anna in the Tropics).

This insightful, intriguing work is about the forces that bring people together, the complexity of caring and being cared for, and the ways we all need each other in this world. The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day. Find out what it's all about in the video below!

