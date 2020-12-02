VIDEO: What Has Mondays Dark Accomplished in 7 Years?
More than $1 million raised for charities.
Mondays Dark was created by Cheryl Daro & Mark Shunock with a passion to give back to the community. Every two weeks, Mondays Dark raises $10,000 for a Las Vegas Charity in need. Celebrate 7 amazing years of #MondaysDark:
Over the years, the stage at The Space and Mondays Dark have seen amazing success raising over $1 million for charity and welcoming renowned entertainers from award-winning performers including Brian Newman, Shania Twain, Wayne Newton, Olivia Newton-John, Terry Fator, Bucky Heard of the Righteous Brothers, Travis Cloer, Brad Garrett, Blue Man Group, Human Nature and so many more. Celebrate Lucky Number Seven on Monday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m by bidding on over 100 incredible silent auction items and streaming the show for free at home to help raise money to support the ongoing efforts of Mondays Dark.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...