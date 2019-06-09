VIDEO: WatchÂ TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Accept 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award

On Sunday night at the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley received the 2019 Regional Theatre Tony Award. The honor is accompanied by a grant of $25,000, made possible by City National Bank's generous support of the Creative Arts Awards.

Watch the TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Acceptance Speech Below

Since its founding in 1970, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley has become one of the nation's leaders in cultivating and producing new musicals and plays, developing and presenting 69 World Premieres (with the 70th coming up this season) by new and veteran artists, in addition to 167 regional premieres, and hundreds of works developed in the company's New Works Initiatives. The company's annual New Works Festival and Writers' Retreat programs attract authors and composers of national stature (Rajiv Joseph, Stephen Schwartz, Beth Henley, Paul Gordon, Marsha Norman, Henry Krieger, Duncan Sheik, Jules Feiffer, Joe DiPietro, and Andrew Lippa, among many others), providing an artistic home in which America's theatre artists can create new works.

The company has developed scores of works which have gone on to regional, Off-Broadway, and Broadway productions. Notably, the Best Musical Tony Award and Olivier award-winning "Memphis" was first workshopped and received its world premiere at TheatreWorks.





