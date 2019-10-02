VIDEO: Watch the Promo for Phoebe Waller-Bridge on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE!

"Fleabag" star Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosts "Saturday Night Live" this Saturday night. Watch a promo below!

Waller-Bridge recently won three Emmy awards for "Fleabag." In the promo, she refuses to put them down.

Written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Crashing, Broadchurch), Fleabag is a hilarious and poignant window into the mind of a dry-witted, sexual, angry, grief-riddled woman (Waller-Bridge), as she hurls herself at modern living in London.

The show is based on Waller-Bridge's play Fleabag, which won an Edinburgh FRINGE First Award, the Critics' Circle and Off-West End Awards for Most Promising Playwright and a Special Commendation from the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



