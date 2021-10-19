VIDEO: Watch the Performances from GREASE Night on DANCING WITH THE STARS

Last night was Grease Night on Dancing With the Stars!

The episode featured appearances from cast members from the classic 1978 film, including Olivia Newton-John, Didi Conn, who played Frenchie, and Frankie Avalon, who sang "Beauty School Dropout", the song he performed in the classic 1978 film. The contestants performed every song from the musical in the original order that they appear in the show with sets and costumes that honored the film's original design.

Watch a full playlist of all of the performances below!

"Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough. Hosted by supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks, the series returns to the ballroom with an all-new lineup of celebrities.

Contestants this season include Amanda Kloots, Spice Girl Melanie C, internet sensation Jojo Siwa, Real Housewife of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Peloton's Cody Rigby, social media star Olivia Jade, Country singer Jimmie Allen, Brian Austin Green (Beverly Hills, 90210), Melora Hardin (The Office), Gold medal Olympian Suni Lee, WWE Superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin, and NBA star Iman Shumpert.