VIDEO: Watch the Full Film HAROLD PRINCE: THE DIRECTOR'S LIFE

Harold Prince: The Director's Life has been released online in full!

This Great Performances retrospective celebrates the extraordinary career of producer and director Harold Prince, whose seven decades in the theater spans from Broadway's "Golden Age" to the contemporary blockbusters of today. Winner of 21 TONY AWARDS(the most of any individual), Prince's peerless résumé includes such legendary shows as "West Side Story," "Fiddler on the Roof," "Cabaret," "Company," "Follies," "Sweeney Todd," "Evita," "The Phantom of the Opera" and many more. In addition to archival clips, this fascinating performance-documentary includes interviews with many of Prince's renowned collaborators, including Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Mandy Patinkin, John Kander, Susan Stroman, Angela Lansbury and others, all sharing their firsthand insights into his pioneering achievements in the theater.

Watch the full film below!

Great Performances is produced by THIRTEEN Productions LLC for WNET, one of America's most prolific and respected public media providers. Throughout its more than 40-year history on public television, Great Performances has provided viewers across the country with an unparalleled showcase of the best in all genres of the performing arts, serving as America's most prestigious and enduring broadcaster of cultural programming. Bill O'Donnell is series producer and David Horn is executive producer.

Harold Prince: The Director's Life was directed by Lonny Price and written by David Thompson. Co-produced by Lonny Price and David Thompson.

