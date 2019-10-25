VIDEO: Watch the Cast of LITTLE MERMAID LIVE Talk Aerial Choreography

Watch the cast and creative team behind ABC's "Little Mermaid Live" talk about creating the show's beautiful aerial choreography - not to be confused with Ariel choreography.

To honor the 30th anniversary of one of the most beloved Disney films of all time, The Wonderful World of Disney and ABC are proud to present a spectacular, live musical event showcasing "The Little Mermaid." The announcement was made today by Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. This special tribute to the original animated classic and its timeless music will take viewers on a magical adventure under the sea as live musical performances by a star-studded cast will be interwoven into the broadcast of the original feature film. This never-before-seen hybrid format will feature beautifully intricate sets and costumes, with music from the original animated film and the Tony Award®-nominated Broadway stage version, originally composed by eight-time Oscar®-winning composer, Alan Menken. Howard Ashman's iconic film lyrics will also be showcased, while lyricist for the Broadway adaptation, Glenn Slater, will contribute to the star-studded spectacular. "The Wonderful World of Disney presents The Little Mermaid Live!" will air TUESDAY, NOV. 5 (8:00 - 10:00 p.m. EST), live on ABC.

The cast includes Auli'i Cravalho, Queen Latifah, Graham Phillips, and John Stamos.

Watch the featurette below!





