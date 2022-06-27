VIDEO: Watch the 2022 Jimmy Awards Opening Number!

The Jimmy Awards are back! For the first time in three years, high school theatre's biggest night returns in-person at the Minskoff Theatre tonight!

The show is underway and the country's most talented teens kicked off the show with a mashup featuring some of Broadway's biggest shows including A Strange Loop, Hadestown, Wicked, Funny Girl, Dear Evan Hansen, MJ, SIX, and more!

Broadway and Disney+ actress Kate Reinders hosts the ceremony, which spotlights 92 nominess from 46 regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performance arts centers.

The industry coaches for the thirteenth awards ceremony include Desi Oakley, Max Chernin, Howard McGillin, Janet Dacal, MaryAnn Hu, Denis Jones, and Jacques Smith, who will mentor the 92 high school students who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other honors and scholarships.

The show's dynamic ensemble and solo performances will be judged by a notable panel including Tony Award®-nominated and TV producers, a Tony Award-nominated actress, and award-winning casting experts. Tim Federle, Montego Glover, Brian Moreland, Alecia Parker, Tara Rubin, and Bernie Telsey will select the evening's winners. Preliminary judges who will evaluate nominees prior to the ceremony include KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-TIMSON, DALE MOTT, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

The Jimmy Awards®/The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program impacts more than 140,000 students who participate in 46 regional high school musical theatre competitions sponsored by presenters of touring Broadway productions throughout the United States. Named for Broadway impresario James M. Nederlander, the program has been the catalyst for more than $5,000,000 in educational scholarships.