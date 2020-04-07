VIDEO: Watch the 1985 'Rum Tum Tugger' Music Video From CATS Featuring Terrence Mann

Click Here for More Articles on CATS Movie

In 1985 a music video was released for The Rum Tum Tugger, from Cats. The video aired on MTV, and featured Terrence Mann in the role.

Cats debuted on Broadway on 7 October 1982 at the Winter Garden Theatre.

Mann is a Broadway icon known for his roles as the original Rum Tum Tugger in "Cats," the original Inspector Javert in "Les Miserables," and the original beast in "Beauty and the Beast." He also starred as Charles in the 2013 Tony award winning revival of "Pippin." He most recently starred on the Netflix series Sense8.





