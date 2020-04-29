Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch a Workshop in Visualizing Music, as Part of Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom
Damian hosted a workshop in visualizing music, for Lincoln Center's Pop-Up Classroom series.
Check out the video below!
As a part of #LincolnCenterAtHome, Lincoln Center Pop-Up Classroom brings you your daily dose of creative art-making. Every weekday, a Lincoln Center Teaching Artist leads families and kids in a workshop that uses simple materials found at home.
Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.