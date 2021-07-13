VIDEO: Watch a Teaser for the 2021 Jimmy Awards Airing This Thursday, July 15th!

The 12th Jimmy Awards ceremony will be available to watch online on Thursday, July 15th at 7:30PM ET. Fans can watch the virtual ceremony on Facebook and YouTube. Links will be available on JimmyAwards.com. The ceremony, hosted by Corbin Bleu with a special appearance from Mandy Gonzalez, will be presented entirely online and remain available for viewing for 72 hours ONLY, through Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Watch a teaser below!

The Jimmy Awards will feature an evening of dynamic ensemble and solo performances by the nation's most talented high school musical theatre performers and will culminate with two students presented with a Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor award.

The Jimmy Awards are brought to you by The Broadway League Foundation. Apples and Oranges Arts is the streaming and video production partner. The official media partner is WABC-TV.

Additionally, the INSPIRING TEACHER AWARD presented by WELLS FARGO will be given to Katelin Ruzzamenti Knight, Salt Lake School for the Performing Arts, Salt Lake City, Utah and Benjamin Pesenti, Elmont Memorial High School, Elmont, NY. These teachers will be honored for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor at the most recent past Jimmy Awards ceremony, in 2019.

Judges for the 2021 Jimmys are comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals. Winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by KENT GASH, MONTEGO GLOVER, BRIAN MORELAND, ALECIA PARKER, TARA RUBIN, LUIS SALGADO, NICK SCANDALIOS and BERNIE TELSEY. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast nominees included PUN BANDHU, RASHAD CHAMBERS, KRISTIAN CHARBONIER, STEPHANIE KLAPPER, KEVIN METZGER-TIMSON, and THOM SESMA.

In 2021, all coaching, rehearsals, and activities took place online for the 72 nominees from 36 regions around the US. This year, a total of 20 awards and scholarships are available to participants. The program has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships to date, and several previous student participants have been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Student performers qualify for the national program by earning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards ceremonies presented by Broadway League-member performing arts centers. Each year, more than 100,000 students participate in these events. For more information about this and the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, please visit JimmyAwards.com. Follow the Jimmy Awards on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter & YouTube!

Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), the mission of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers, and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation and Pittsburgh CLO in honor of legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner James M. Nederlander, and are supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JimmyAwards.com.