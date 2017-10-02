VIDEO: Watch a Sweet New Teaser for WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, Starring John Stamos at the Hollywood Bowl

Warner Bros. Pictures' classic, "WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY" starring Gene Wilder, will be brought to life this November for a special two-night cinematic event featuring John Stamos, Elle King, Finn Wolfhard, and "Weird Al" Yankovic, alongside an all-star cast singing iconic songs throughout a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience. Check out the teaser for the event below!

Accompanied by multi-instrumental band DeVotchKa, and featuring spectacular animation created by acclaimed painter and illustrator SHAG, this magical show will leave an everlasting impression!

The singing cast includes John Stamos performing "Pure Imagination" as Willy Wonka, Finn Wolfhard ("Stranger Things," IT) as Charlie, Giancarlo Esposito("Breaking Bad," "Once Upon a Time") singing the role of The Candy Man, and Richard Kind ("Gotham," Inside Out) as Grandpa Joe, with musicians Elle King("Ex's & Oh's") singing Veruca Salt's "I Want It Now," Ingrid Michaelson as Mrs. Bucket, and "Weird Al" Yankovic as the Oompa Loompas.

The experience will also be presented in SMELL-O-RAMA with guests receiving exclusive Scratch-N-Sniff Golden Tickets and will kick off with a costume contesthosted by original cast member Julie Dawn Cole, who memorably played Veruca Salt.

The show will also showcase special guest artists such as violin soloist Sandy Cameron; 16-year old pianist Emily Bear performing the Oscar-winning Tom and Jerry short THE CAT CONCERTO live-to-film; and Annabella Lwin from Bow Wow Wow singing the perfect party song finale, "I WANT CANDY."

Doors will open at 6:30PM with costume contest to follow and the concert beginning at 8PM. To purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/wonkabowl.

Related Articles