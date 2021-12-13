VIDEO: Watch a Sneak Peek of Shoshana Bean's SING YOUR HALLELUJAH Concert

Shoshana Bean is touring the world with her latest concert event "Sing Your Hallelujah," which plays tonight, December 13 at New York City's famed Apollo Theatre. Next up, she will take the show to Los Angeles' Immanuel Presbyterian Cathedral on December 18.

In 2018 and 2019, Broadway star and Billboard #1 recording artist Shoshana Bean began a holiday tradition with her acclaimed, sold out shows at Harlem's world-famous Apollo Theater in New York City. In 2020, Shoshana returned to the iconic venue for a documentary concert event Sing Your Hallelujah, filmed during a global pandemic and a crucial political moment.

After more than a year of uncertainty and loss, the 2021 holiday season promises to be a light at the end of a dark time in history! Sing Your Hallelujah, Shoshana Bean's holiday concert celebration, captures the spirit of connection, reflection and joy. With fresh interpretations of holiday classics and appearances by very special guests, this year's concert honors the nostalgia and comfort of tradition while embracing new reasons to sing!

Check out an exclusive sneak peek of the concert below and learn more at https://www.singyourhallelujah.com/.