VIDEO: Watch a Preview Clip From This Week's Episode of CENTRAL PARK, Featuring Leslie Odom Jr.!

Animated musical series "Central Park" returned last week with brand new episodes.

Watch a new clip from the series, featuring the voice talents of Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., below!

The new episode airs Friday, July 2nd on Apple TV.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in Hamilton in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

His film credits include Murder on the Orient Express, an Academy Award-nominated turn in One Night in Miami, and the upcoming Knives Out sequel. He also appears in The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, which just released a trailer yesterday - watch it here.

Featuring a renowned voice cast that includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom Jr., Daveed Diggs, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess and Stanley Tucci, from creators, writers and executive producers Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, the first three episodes of the second season of Central Park were available at launch, with the remaining five episodes premiering on a weekly basis every Friday.

The second half of season two will return later this year with additional episodes.

In season two of "Central Park," the Tillerman family continues to navigate living in and caring for the world's most famous park. Molly experiences the trials and tribulations of adolescence, Cole is challenged by a truly embarrassing moment at school, Paige continues to chase down the Mayor's corruption story and Owen juggles managing the park, his staff and his family all with a smile on his face. Meanwhile, Bitsy inches ever closer to her sinister goal of claiming Central Park as her own; with Helen by her side, eternally wondering whether she's made it into Bitsy's will. Every step of the way, we are guided along by our friendly, fumbling, fiddler narrator, Birdie.

The complete first season of "Central Park" is now streaming on Apple TV+.