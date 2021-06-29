VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. & More in Trailer for SOPRANOS Prequel - THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK!

The Many Saints Of Newark is the feature film prequel to David Chase's groundbreaking award-winning HBO drama series "The Sopranos." Follow young Anthony "Tony" Soprano as he grows up in one of the most tumultuous eras in Newark's history, becoming a man just as rival gangsters begin to rise up and challenge the all-powerful DiMeo crime family's hold over the increasingly race-torn city.

HAMILTON star and Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. is featured in the trailer. Watch it below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.

His film credits include "Murder on the Orient Express," an Academy Award-nominated turn in "One Night in Miami," and the upcoming "Knives Out" sequel.

"The Many Saints of Newark" stars Alessandro Nivola ("Disobedience," "American Hustle"), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal ("Baby Driver," "The Wolf of Wall Street"), Corey Stoll ("First Man," "Ant-Man"), Michael Gandolfini (TV's "The Deuce"), Billy Magnussen ("Game Night," "The Big Short"), Michela De Rossi ("Boys Cry," TV's "The Rats"), John Magaro ("The Finest Hours," "Not Fade Away"), with Emmy winner Ray Liotta (TV's "Shades of Blue," "Goodfellas") and Oscar nominee Vera Farmiga ("Up in the Air," "The Conjuring" films).

Alan Taylor ("Thor: The Dark World"), who won an Emmy for his directing work on "The Sopranos," is helming the film from a screenplay by series creator David Chase & Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase. Chase, Konner and Nicole Lambert are producing the film, with Michael Disco, Marcus Viscidi, Toby Emmerich and Richard Brener serving as executive producers.

Taylor's behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Kramer Morgenthau ("Creed II," "Thor: The Dark World"), production designer Bob Shaw ("The Wolf of Wall Street," "The Sopranos"), Oscar-nominated editor Christopher Tellefsen ("Moneyball," "A Quiet Place") and costume designer Amy Westcott ("The Wrestler," "Black Swan").

"The Many Saints of Newark" was shot on location in New Jersey and New York, and several beloved characters from the original series that inspired the film are featured in the movie. During its six-season run, "The Sopranos"-widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential television drama series of all time-was honored with 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and two Peabody Awards, to name only a portion.

New Line Cinema Presents, In Association with Home Box Office, a Chase Films Production, "The Many Saints of Newark." It is being distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and has been rated R for strong violence, pervasive language, sexual content and some nudity.