VIDEO: Watch a New Digital Spot for HARRIET Starring Cynthia Erivo

Focus Features has released a new digital spot for Harriet, starring Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo. Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Directed by Kasi Lemmons, the film also stars Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Joe Alwyn, Jennifer Nettles, Clarke Peters.

Focus Features will release Harriet in theaters November 1, 2019.

