VIDEO: Watch a MOTOWN Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with a MOTOWN Reunion with guest host Charl Brown and guests Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae and more!

Motown opened on April 14, 2013 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it played for 738 performances, and returned to Broadway in 2016. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright and choreographed by Patricia Wilcox and Warren Adams, it starred Brandon Victor Dixon, Valisia LeKae, Bryan Terrell Clark, Charl Brown, and more. It is the real story of the one-of-a-kind sound that hit the airwaves in 1959 and changed our culture forever. This exhilarating show charts Motown Founder Berry Gordy's incredible journey from featherweight boxer to the heavyweight music mogul who launched the careers of Diana Ross, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson,Marvin Gaye, and so many more.

Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.