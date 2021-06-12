VIDEO: Watch a DREAMGIRLS Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Seth's "Dreamgirls" benefit concert which raised over $1 Million for The Actors Fund in September 2001. The starry line-up for this special episode includes Lillias White, Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Darius deHaas, Tamara Tunie, and Brenda Braxton. This is "One Night Only" that will be "Hard to Say Goodbye" to!

Stars in the House," which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Since the first show, "Stars In The House" has raised more than $800K to benefit The Actors Fund, and over $203,337 for other charities including the NAACP LDF, Trevor Project, Humane Society of New York, and more - and continues to do so thanks to a generous donation from the Berlanti Family Foundation. Seth and James also received a special Drama Desk Award and a Gotham Icon Award from the Museum of the City of New York for keeping the theatre community connected, informed, and uplifted during the pandemic.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.