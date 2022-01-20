VIDEO: Watch a Costume Featurette From WEST SIDE STORY Featuring Paul Tazewell

A Costume Featurette from Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" featuring 2022 Critics Choice Nominee and Tony Award® and Emmy Award® winning costume designer, Paul Tazewell, has been released.

Watch below!

Directed by Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, from a screenplay by Pulitzer Prize® and Tony Award® winner Tony Kushner, "West Side Story" tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. This reimagining of the beloved musical stars Ansel Elgort (Tony); Ariana DeBose (Anita); David Alvarez (Bernardo); Mike Faist (Riff); Brian d'Arcy James (Officer Krupke); Corey Stoll (Lieutenant Schrank); Josh Andrés Rivera (Chino); with Rita Moreno (as Valentina, who owns the corner store in which Tony works); and introducing Rachel Zegler (María). Moreno - one of only three artists to be honored with Academy®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Tony® and Peabody Awards - also serves as one of the film's executive producers.

Bringing together the best of both Broadway and Hollywood, the film's creative team includes Kushner, who also served as an executive producer; Tony Award® winner Justin Peck, who choreographed the musical numbers in the film; renowned Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor and Grammy Award® winner Gustavo Dudamel, who helmed the recording of the iconic score; Academy Award®-nominated composer and conductor David Newman (Anastasia), who arranged the score, Tony Award®-winning composer Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home, Thoroughly Modern Millie), who supervised the cast on vocals; and Grammy®-nominated music supervisor Matt Sullivan (Beauty and the Beast, Chicago), who serves as executive music producer for the film. The film is produced by Spielberg, p.g.a., Academy Award®-nominated producer Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a. and Tony Award®-winning producer Kevin McCollum. "West Side Story" has been adapted for the screen from the original 1957 Broadway show. Original choreography by Jerome Robbins, based on the stage play, book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, play conceived, directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, music by Leonard Bernstein.

From 20th Century Studios, The Walt Disney Company released "West Side Story" in U.S. theaters on December 10, 2021.

In addition to "West Side Story," Paul Tazewell has designed the costumes for "Harriet" for Focus Features, "Hamilton" for Disney+, HBO Original Film: "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks: starring Oprah Winfrey, and both "The Wiz! Live," and "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" for NBC.

His Broadway credits include Hamilton; Bring in Da Noise, Bring in 'Da Funk; Ain't Too Proud; The Color Purple; Dr. Zhivago; Memphis; Caroline, or Change; Elaine Stritch at Liberty; Russell Simmons' Def Poetry Jam; Lombardi and Magic/Bird. Revival work includes Side Show; A Streetcar Named Desire; Jesus Christ Superstar; Guys and Dolls; A Raisin in the Sun, and On the Town and the upcoming MJ: The Musical and Billy Crystal's Mr. Saturday Night.