VIDEO: Watch a Clip From the Upcoming Sixth Episode of CENTRAL PARK

Apple TV+ has shared a clip from the season one finale episode of Central Park, entitled "Rival Busker," premiering Friday, June 26.

In the sixth episode, Birdie's job is threatened by a rival busker, Bitsy hosts a wedding, and Paige spends the night at The Brandenham.

Special guest stars in the sixth episode include David Herman, Brian Husky, Jessica Lowe, Eugene Mirman, Andrew Rannells and Jenny Yokobori, and Darren Criss serves as a guest songwriter.

"Central Park" follows the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Owen, the park manager, and Paige, his journalist wife, raise their kids Molly and Cole in the world's most famous park, while fending off hotel heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her long suffering assistant Helen, who would love nothing more than to turn the park into condos. The series voice cast includes Josh Gad, Leslie Odom, Jr., Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn, Tituss Burgess, Daveed Diggs and Stanley Tucci.

"Central Park" is created, written and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Loren Bouchard ("Bob's Burgers"), alongside Grammy Award-winner Josh Gad ("Frozen") and Emmy Award-winner Nora Smith ("Bob's Burgers"). Sanjay Shah and Halsted Sullivan also serve as executive producers. The series hails from 20th Century FOX Television.

