VIDEO: Watch Will Swenson in Past Broadway Roles

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, Broadway-bound musical A Beautiful Noise has found its Neil Diamond in Tony Award nominee Will Swenson, who will play iconic singer/songwriter for the show's world premiere engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Swenson is one of theater's most sought after leading men. He most recently starred in CSC's acclaimed revival of Stephen Sondheim's Assassins, earned Tony Award, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations for his portrayal of Berger in Diane Paulus' production of Hair, and received an Obie Award for his devilish performance in Jerry Springer: The Opera. His other Broadway credits include Waitress opposite Sara Bareilles, creating the role of Javert in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, and starring in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert, and 110 in the Shade.

Before he heads to Boston, we're recapping just a few of his past stage roles!

Hair- 2009

Priscilla Queen of the Desert- 2011

Murder Ballad- 2013

Les Miserables- 2014

Classic Stage Company's Assassins- 2022

A Beautiful Noise tells the incredible life story of the legendary singer/songwriter, with performances for this strictly limited six-week engagement starting Tuesday, June 21 and playing through Sunday, July 31. Tickets are available for the world premiere engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre at www.abeautifulnoisethemusical.com.