VIDEO: Watch The Full ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special, Featuring JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS, RENT, and More!
The special premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET on NBC.
NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Did you miss out on the show, or just want to relive all of your favorite performances? The full special is now available to stream on NBC.com!
Watch here!
Cast members from Mean Girls, Jagged Little Pill, Chicago, Ain't Too Proud, Jersey Boys, Rent, and more performed at the event.
The special also featured performances by Kelly Clarkson, Brett Eldredge and Patti LaBelle and appearances from Barbra Streisand, Sutton Foster, Rob McClure, Antonio Banderas, Brittney Mack, Mary-Louise Parker, Annaleigh Ashford, Lance Bass, Kristen Bell, Ron Cephas Jones, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Peter Gallagher, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Sean Hayes, Nathan Lane, Camryn Manheim, Alanis Morissette, Jerry O'Connell, Leslie Odom Jr., Billy Porter, John Stamos, Aaron Tveit, Blair Underwood, Vanessa Williams, Susan Kelechi Watson and more.
