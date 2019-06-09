2019 AWARDS SEASON
VIDEO: Watch Sergio Trujillo Accept the Tony Award for Best Choreography for AIN'T TOO PROUD

Jun. 9, 2019  

Before the 2019 Tony Awards broadcast began, the award for Best Choreography was awarded to Sergio Trujillo for his work on AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS. In his speech, Trujillo talked about coming to this country as an undocumented immigrant and his work in the theatre.

Watch Trujillo's Acceptance Speech Below

In addition to AIN'T TOO PROUD, Trujillo's Broadway credits include On Your Feet (Tony Award nominee, Outer Critics Circle/Astaire Awards), Memphis (Olivier/OCC Award, Drama Desk/Astaire Award nominations), Jersey Boys (Drama Desk/OCC/Greenroom/Dora nominations), Summer: The Donna Summer Musical (Chita Rivera Award), A Bronx Tale (Chita Award nomination), The Addams Family, Next to Normal, Hands on a Hardbody (Drama Desk nomination), Leap of Faith (Drama Desk nomination), Guys and Dolls (Astaire Award nomination), and All Shook Up.

