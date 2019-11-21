VIDEO: Watch Rosie's Theater Kids Perform 'I Got Music' at 2019 Gala!

Earlier this week, Rosie's Theater Kids celebrated their 16th anniversary by honoring Elizabeth Matthews, CEO of ASCAP and actor, director, writer, producer, and philanthropist Ben Stiller at their annual gala hosted by Rosie O'Donnell at New York Marriott Marquis.



RTKids was launched in 2003 at PS 51, a Title I public school bordering on the theater district where students would walk by Broadway theaters daily, and never have the opportunity to go inside. Rosie noticed this, and thought it was, "...like living in Hawaii, and never having access to the beach." Together with Rosie, Artistic and Executive Director Lori Klinger developed PS Broadway - RTKids foundational program. In 2003, all 40 fifth graders at PS 51 participated in 15 weeks of singing and dancing training, and every single fifth grader went to see their first Broadway show - all free of charge.



Over the years since its debut, RTKids has blossomed into much more than simply a song and dance venue. The dedication and inspiration of its expert staff and generosity of its guest Broadway professionals have yielded truly remarkable results. Today, RTKids services have expanded to include ACTE II (A Commitment to Excellence), which includes performing arts instruction, life skills development, academic tutoring, and college and financial aid guidance and support at Maravel Arts Center, RTKids home just west of the theater district.

Below, watch as the kids perform a "I Got Music" medley at the gala!





