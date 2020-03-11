VIDEO: Watch Our Coverage from Women's Day on Broadway!

We were at Women's Day on Broadway to listen to some of Broadway's most inspiring and empowering women, hosted by Celia Keenan-Bolger and Mandy Gonzalez with a closing remarks keynote from Hillary Clinton!

Missed all the fun? Check out our highlights!

Following its launch in 2018, the event aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theatre industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

This year's "Women's Day on Broadway" was held on Tuesday, March 10th at the New Amsterdam Theater, home of Broadway's hit musical Aladdin. Women's Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, and invites professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.





