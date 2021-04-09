VIDEO: Watch New York City Ballet's WHEN WE FELL & Behind The Scenes Documentary

New York City Ballet's contribution to dance in the 20th Century can be measured in many ways, perhaps none more significant than the extraordinary number of ballets - including those by co-founding choreographers, George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins - that the Company has commissioned and that are performed today by dance companies across the United States and the world.

Creating such an unparalleled collection of works would not have been possible without the support of contributors who recognized the immense value of furthering the art of ballet through the development of new works.

With momentum from an extraordinary 50 years of creative activity, New York City Ballet entered the new millennium committed to further expanding the ballet repertory in the 21st Century by providing opportunities for choreographers, composers, designers, musicians, and dancers to create new work.

Created in a three-week-long COVID-compliant residency at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY, When We Fell was filmed in 16mm at NYCB's Lincoln Center home, co-directed by choreographer Kyle Abraham and cinematographer Ryan Marie Helfant.

In February 2021, eleven months after New York's COVID shutdown, eight New York City Ballet dancers joined choreographer Kyle Abraham for a three-week residency bubble to create the choreography for the dance film When We Fell. This behind-the-scenes documentary, with insight from the dancers and creative team, gives an up-close and personal look at the collaborative process that brought the film to life.