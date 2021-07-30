VIDEO: Watch Mischief Comedy's Nancy Zamit Take Over Our Instagram!

Nancy Zamit from Mischief Comedy took over our Instagram story on July 29, to share with our followers a behind-the-scenes look at Mischief Movie Night In! Missed all the fun? No worries! Check out the takeover recap below.

After the roaring international success of Mischief Movie Night In, the Mischief team are BACK with a new series of improvised movies, directed by you!

You still decide the genre, the location, and the title - and remember, every performance is a completely different show!

Described by the Guardian as 'masters of improv' and the Telegraph as 'the funniest theatre troupe in Britain', Whatsonstage.com sums it up with 'it's nights like Mischief Movie Night that make it all worthwhile'.

Nancy is an actress and member of the Olivier Award-winning Mischief Theatre since 2009.

Theatre includes: original cast of The Play That Goes Wrong (West End, Broadway, UK Tour), Peter Pan Goes Wrong (BBC1, West End), The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (West End) and Lights! Camera! Improvise! (Trafalgar Studios); the London 50-hour Improvathon 2015 and Shadow Language (Theatre503).

Television includes: The Goes Wrong Show, Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (BBC1), Magic Goes Wrong (Comic Relief, BBC1), The Royal Variety Performance 2015 - The Play That Goes Wrong (ITV), Frankie and Emma, The Improvised Ad Break Live, Wilder (pilot), Welcome to Neverland, Stupid and Bus Life.

Assistant directing credits include: The Play That Goes Wrong (2016 cast change) and Waiting For Waiting For Godot (St James').

Directing credits include: Dying City (Gatehouse).