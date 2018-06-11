BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL
Click Here for More Articles on BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

VIDEO: Watch Melissa Benoist Perform 'I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE' from BEAUTIFUL On LIVE With Kelly and Ryan

Jun. 11, 2018  

"Supergirl" Melissa Benoist performed "I Feel The Earth Move" from the Broadway musical BEAUTIFUL on Live with Kelly and Ryan this morning! Watch the video below!

Melissa Benoist, who currently steals the screen in the title role of The CW's hit show, "Supergirl", made her Broadway as Carole King in Broadway's hit, Beautiful-TheCarole King Musical and will play a limited run through August 4th, 2018.

Benoist stars in the title role in The CWseries "Supergirl", from DC Entertainment and producer Greg Berlanti. She also recently starred in the six-part event series "Waco", based on the true story of the 51-day standoff in Waco, Texas. Born and raised in Colorado, Benoist made her film debut just one year after graduating high school. She emerged on the screen as "Laurel" in the 2008 drama Tennessee alongside Mariah Carey, Adam Rothenberg and Ethan Peck. While working the musical theatre circuit in New York City, catapulted into the spotlight with her starring role as 'Marley Rose' on seasons four and five on Fox's hit show "Glee". Her character, colloquially dubbed "The New Rachel" in the premiere episode of season four, rode the waves of success from Lea Michele's character 'Rachel Berry', yet was quick to hear her own acclaim as the beloved new addition to the show. She has graced TV audiences on a multitude of shows including "Homeland" and "The Good Wife" and co-starred in the critically acclaimed feature films, the Academy-Award nominated Whiplash as well as Patriot's Day.

VIDEO: Watch Melissa Benoist Perform 'I FEEL THE EARTH MOVE' from BEAUTIFUL On LIVE With Kelly and Ryan
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

buy tickets

Related Articles


From This Author TV News Desk



  • Viktor Jakovleski's Visually Stunning Documentary BRIMSTONE & GLORY Debuts on PBS July 2
  • VIDEO: Watch An All-New Teaser for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
  • Bobby Bare Plays CMA Music Festival and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Back-to-Back to Close Out the Weekend
  • VIDEO: Netflix Shares the Trailer for Upcoming Documentary RECOVERY BOYS
  • Travel Channel Extends ANTHONY BOURDAIN: NO RESERVATIONS Encores to Tuesday Evenings Starting 6/12
  • New ANGRY BIRDS Series Coming Exclusively To YouTube Kids

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       