VIDEO: Watch Mary-Louise Parker in New Trailer for THE SOUND INSIDE

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Tony, Golden Globe, Emmy winner Mary-Louise Parker will star in the Broadway premiere of THE SOUND INSIDE, written by Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer (The Band's Visit).

Check out a new trailer for the play, as debuted by the Hollywood Reporter, below!

THE SOUND INSIDE will begin performances on September 14, 2019 with an official opening night set October 17, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 West 54th Street).

A Tenured Professor. A Talented Student. A Troubling Favor. The riveting and enthralling new play THE SOUND INSIDE is a stunningly suspenseful piece of theatre that proves: everyone has a story-the question is how it ends.

The creative team includes Alexander Woodward (Scenic Design), David Hyman (Costume Design), Heather Gilbert (Lighting Design), Daniel Kluger (Original Music & Sound Design) and Aaron Rhyne (Projection Design).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You