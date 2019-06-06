VIDEO: Watch Margo Seibert Sing from Dave Malloy's OCTET!

The Signature Theatre world premiere production of Octet, a chamber choir musical by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812) and directed by Annie Tippe (Ghost Quartet), will play through June 30, 2019.

Featuring a score for an a cappella chamber choir and an original libretto inspired by internet comment boards, scientific debates, religious texts, and Sufi poetry, Octet explores addiction and nihilism within the messy context of 21st century technology. It is the first musical Signature has produced since its founding in 1991.

The cast of Octet includes Adam Bashian (The Phantom of the Opera) as Ed, Kim Blanck (Alice by Heart) as Karly, Starr Busby (Off-Broadway debut) as Paula, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants the Musical) as Henry, Justin Gregory Lopez ("Jesus Christ Superstar Live") as Toby, J.D. Mollison (X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. the Nation) as Marvin, Margo Seibert (In Transit) as Jessica, and Kuhoo Verma (The Big Sick) as Velma. Jonathan Christopher and Nicole Weiss are understudies for all eight roles.

Below, watch as Margo Seibert sings from the show!





