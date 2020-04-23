VIDEO: Watch Lesli Margherita Save the Day in New Episodes of Sparklepuff!

When the world needs saving, there is just one lady you should call on to get the job done... Lesli Margherita Sparklepuff. Watch below as she saves the day in the first four episodes of the new series!

Sparklepuff is written & created by Lesli Margherita directed & produced by Lauren Bass & Jordan Bass starring: Lesli Margherita, Ethan Phillips, Austin Hebert, Matt Abshire.



Lesli Margherita won the Olivier Award for her West End debut as 'Inez' in Zorro The Musical. She made her Broadway debut originating the role of 'Mrs. Wormwood' in Matilda The Musical and, after over 1,000 performances, bid farewell to the Matilda company and crossed the street to The Helen Hayes to star as the diva 'Mona Kent' in the Broadway premiere of Randy Skinner's Dames At Sea. Lesli later returned to her iconic performance in Matilda to close out its Broadway run. Off-Broadway credits include her hilarious, show-stopping performance as 'Cindy Lou Who' in the one-woman tour-de-force Who's Holiday, which earned her critical acclaim as well as a Drama Desk nomination for Outstanding Solo Performance, a Lortel nomination for Outstanding Solo Show, and an Off-Broadway Alliance nomination for Best Solo Performance. Other Off-Broadway credits include an award-winning turn as 'Signora Psyche Zinobia' in A Scythe of Time (NYMF; Outstanding Performance in a Leading Role) and 'Princess' in Emojiland.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You