VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON

Krysta Rodriguez stars as Liza Minnelli in "Halston," a new Ryan Murphy limited series now on Netflix.

Check out a clip of Rodriguez performing as Liza Minnelli on the show below!

Can we take a moment to talk about how show-stopping Krysta Rodriguez is as Liza Minnelli in Halston? And she did all her own singing!



The limited series HALSTON follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York - until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset... the name Halston itself.

The series is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Alongside Rodriguez and McGregor, the cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Vera Farmiga, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, and Kelly Bishop.