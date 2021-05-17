Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stream Now
Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

VIDEO: Watch Krysta Rodriguez Sing as Liza Minnelli in HALSTON

HALSTON follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire.

May. 17, 2021  

Krysta Rodriguez stars as Liza Minnelli in "Halston," a new Ryan Murphy limited series now on Netflix.

Check out a clip of Rodriguez performing as Liza Minnelli on the show below!

The limited series HALSTON follows the legendary fashion designer (Ewan McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that's synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970's and '80's New York - until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset... the name Halston itself.

The series is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films, Eric Kovtun and Sharr White. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Alongside Rodriguez and McGregor, the cast includes Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Vera Farmiga, Gian Franco Rodriguez, David Pittu, Sullivan Jones, and Kelly Bishop.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
LISTEN: La Jolla Playhouse Presents LISTEN WITH THE LIGHTS OFF Episode Four - The Gourd Photo

LISTEN: La Jolla Playhouse Presents LISTEN WITH THE LIGHTS OFF Episode Four - 'The Gourd'

VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros & More Sing Dua Lipa/Disney Mashup of Levi Photo

VIDEO: Christopher Rice-Thomson, Abby Jaros & More Sing Dua Lipa/Disney Mashup of 'Levitating'

BWW Previews: The Alphabet City Song Cycle Photo

BWW Previews: The Alphabet City Song Cycle

Jose Llana Joins Lincoln Centers Restart Stages for Livestream, May 19 Photo

Jose Llana Joins Lincoln Center's Restart Stages for Livestream, May 19


More Hot Stories For You