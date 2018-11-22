VIDEO: Watch King Kong on the Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Roar! Watch King Kong perform on this morning's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

The cast is led by Christiani Pitts, (A Bronx Tale) as Ann Darrow, Eric William Morris (Mamma Mia!) as Carl Denham, and Erik Lochtefeld (Misery, Metamorphoses) as Lumpy.

Millions of families tuned in to watch the excitement unfold as Broadway's best shows will take a star turn in front of Macy's famed flagship store on 34th Street, with special performances from the casts of Mean Girls, My Fair Lady, The Prom and SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature high-kicking magic to Herald Square.

The star power along the parade route and in homes across the country featured some of the nation's most exciting performers. Appearing on board one of Macy's signature floating stages will be Bad Bunny, Barenaked Ladies, Bazzi, Ally Brooke, Kane Brown, Brynn Cartelli, Jack & Jack, John Legend, Leona Lewis, Ella Mai, Tegan Marie, Martina McBride, Rita Ora, Carly Pearce, Pentatonix, Anika Noni Rose and the cast and Muppets of "Sesame Street," Diana Ross with her children and extended family (including Rhonda Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, Chudney Ross, Ross Naess and Evan Ross with wife Ashlee Simpson-Ross), Sugarland, Ashley Tisdale, Mackenzie Ziegler and Johnny Orlando, as well as a special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Written by Jack Thorne(Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries(La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect(Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie(Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft. Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. Roaring with action, King Kongis a gripping and spectacular story of unlikely friendship, unshakable courage, and breaking free from the cages others put us into.

The King Kong ensemble includes Ashley Andrews(Broadway Debut), Mike Baerga(Miss Saigon), Rhaamell Burke-Missouri (Broadway Debut, Cinderella National Tour), Chloë Campbell (Tuck Everlasting), Leroy Church(Broadway Debut, The Lion King National Tour), Peter Chursin(On The Town, West Side Story), J?van Dansberry (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion(Waitress), Rory Donovan(NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar," Finding Neverland), Casey Garvin(Miss Saigon, Disaster!), Christopher HamptonGrant (Broadway Debut), Jon Hoche(Broadway Debut, War HorseNational Tour), Gabriel Hyman(Broadway Debut), Harley Jay(Rent). James T. Lane(The Scottsboro Boys, A Chorus Line), Marty Lawson(How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying; Promises, Promises), Jonathan ChristopherMacMillan (War Horse), Danny Miller (Broadway Debut), Brittany Marcell Monachino(Broadway Debut), Jennifer Noble(Ghost The Musical), Kristen Faith Oei(M. Butterfly, The King and I), Eliza Ohman(Hamilton), Roberto Olvera(Broadway Debut), Jaquez André Sims (Motown The Musical), Khadija Tariyan (Broadway Debut, "The Wiz Live!,"), Jena VanElslander(Broadway Debut), Scott Austin Weber (M. Butterfly), Jacob Williams(Broadway Debut), Lauren Yalango-Grant (Broadway Debut), Warren Yang(Miss Saigon) and David Yijae(Broadway Debut).